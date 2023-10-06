CalAmp, Levi Strauss fall; Pioneer Natural, NuScale rise Friday, 10/6/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co., up $22.47 to $237.43.

Exxon Mobil is reportedly considering buying the oil and gas company.

Levi Strauss & Co., down 11 cents to $13.10.

The jeans maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings, but trimmed its financial forecasts for the year.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP), down 16 cents to 29 cents.

The wireless communications company reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.30 to $36.67.

The copper miner gained ground along with prices for the base metal.

Tesla Inc., up 48 cents to $260.53.

The electric vehicle maker reportedly cut prices for some of its models.

NuScale Power Corp., up $1.07 to $5.75.

The nuclear power company gave investors an encouraging financial and operations update.

Blackbaud Inc., up 74 cents to $69.92.

The fundraising software company agreed to pay $49.5 million to settle lawsuits related to a 2020 data breach.

Newmont Corp., up $1.45 to $37.80.

The gold producer rose as prices for the precious metal edged higher.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.