Campbell Soup, Delta rise; British American Tobacco, Brown-Forman fall, Wednesday, 12/6/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), up $2.07 to $89.28
The homebuilder beat Wall Street’s profit targets thanks to lower mortgage rates and “solid” demand for new homes.
British American Tobacco PLC (BTI), down $2.74 to $28.80
The company wrote down $31.5 billion of the value of Lucky Strike and other U.S. cigarette brands.
Campbell Soup Co. (CPB), up $2.90 to $43.27
The New Jersey-based canned soup maker easily beat Wall Street’s profit forecasts.
SentinelOne Inc. (S), up $3.77 to $23.77
The security software provider’s results beat analysts’ expectations and it raised its full-year forecast.
Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.B), down $5.91 to $54.32
The maker of Jack Daniel’s whiskey reported weaker earnings than analysts expected and cut its sales forecast.
Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), up $1.63 to $39.24
The airline reaffirmed its profit forecast for the fourth quarter and full year.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI), up $3.63 to $79.88
The discount retailer earned more money in the latest quarter than Wall Street was expecting and raised its full-year forecasts.
ConocoPhillips (COP), down $2.97 to $110.17
Energy companies fell broadly along with prices for crude oil.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.