Carvana, Builders FirstSource fall; Disney, Imago rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Carvana Co., down $1.01 to $7.05.
The used-vehicle chain is cutting 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce.
The Walt Disney Co., up $5.78 to $97.58.
Bob Iger is returning as CEO of the entertainment company to replace Bob Chapek.
Newmont Corp., down 13 cents to $45.
The gold miner was weighed down by lower prices for the precious metal.
Imago BioSciences Inc., up $18.19 to $35.59.
Merck is buying the biopharmaceutical company for about $1.35 billion.
Builders FirstSource Inc., down $4.32 to $59.88.
The construction supply company’s CEO resigned to accept another job outside of the industry.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.11 to $110.97.
Energy stocks slipped along with falling oil prices.
Las Vegas Sands Corp., down $1.25 to $42.37.
Casinos with operations in China slipped amid concerns about the impact from strict new lockdown measures because of COVID-19.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 21 cents to $36.13.
The copper miner fell along with prices for the metal.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.