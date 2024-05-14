Cave-in leaves 3 miners missing and 11 injured at a coal mine in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A cave-in at the Myslowice-Wesola coal mine in southern Poland early Tuesday left three miners missing and 11 hospitalized with some injuries, mining authorities said Tuesday.

The cave-in happened around 3:30 a.m. some 870 meters (2,800 feet) underground in an area where 15 miners were working. said Rajmund Horst, the deputy head of the company that runs the mine.

He said 11 miners were immediately brought to the surface, with various degree of injuries. Rescuers located another miner who was still being brought out of the mine. Six teams of rescuers were working in the area.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.