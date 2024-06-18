Chegg, Six Flags rise; Lennar, America’s Car-Mart fall, Tuesday, 6/18/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Lennar Corp. (LEN), down $7.54 to $148.97.

The homebuilder’s forecast for fiscal third-quarter deliveries mostly fell short of Wall Street expectations.

La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB), up $6.06 to $40.15.

The furniture maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG), up 35 cents to $2.96.

The online learning platform announced a restructuring plan.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT), down $3.71 to $58.07.

The auto retailer’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Patterson Cos. (PDCO), up $2.10 to $24.95.

The medical supplies maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Silk Road Medical Inc. (SILK), up $5.18 to $26.85.

Boston Scientific is buying the medical device maker for about $1.26 billion.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB), up 39 cents to $4.73.

The space and defense industry supplier announced a deal with Earth observation company Synspective.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX), up $1.40 to $31.63.

The Texas-based amusement park chain declared a special dividend of $1.53 per share related to the closing of its deal with Cedar Fair.

