Chewy, Blackrock fall; Spirit AeroSystems, Amedisys rise, Monday, 7/1/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Chewy Inc. (CHWY), down $1.77 to $25.47.

Roaring Kitty, an investor at the center of the meme stock craze, has taken a 6.6% stake in the online pet retailer.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED), up $3.41 to $95.21.

The home health care and hospice services provider is selling some of its care centers to VitalCaring Group.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), up $1.16 to $34.03.

Boeing is buying the aircraft parts maker for $4.7 billion.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK), down $4.63 to $782.69.

The asset management company is buying private markets data provider Preqin for about $3.2 billion.

KKR & Co. (KKR), down 99 cents to $104.25.

The investment firm acquired a controlling stake in Baby Memorial Hospital in India.

Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG), up $5.42 to $205.790.

Technology companies are seeking deals with nuclear energy providers to help power artificial intelligence advancements.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), up $2 to $202.19.

The energy company rose along with oil prices.

EQT Corp. (EQT), down 39 cents to $36.59.

The natural gas company fell along with prices for natural gas.

