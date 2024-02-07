Chipotle, Ford rise; Gilead Sciences, Snap fall, Wednesday, 2/7/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday.

Gilead Sciences Inc., down $3.30 to $74.42.

The HIV and hepatitis C treatment maker gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $179.25 to $2,666.99.

The Mexican food chain beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Fortinet Inc., up $2.55 to $70.03.

The network security company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Ford Motor Co., up 73 cents to $12.80.

The automaker’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Cirrus Logic Inc., up $11.44 to $89.86.

The chipmaker’s fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

V.F. Corp., down $1.64 to $15.31.

The maker of Vans sneakers and North Face parkas reported weak fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Snap Inc., down $6.04 to $11.41.

The company behind Snapchat reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue.

Yum China Holdings Inc., up $2.95 to $40.39.

The operator of Pizza Huts and Taco Bells in China beat analysts’ fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

