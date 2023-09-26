Cintas, United Natural Foods fall; Ferguson rises, Tuesday, 9/26/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Ferguson Plc., up $7.14 to $158.25.

The plumbing and heating products supplier reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., down 13 cents to $3.88.

Liberty Media proposed a merger deal with the satellite radio company.

Thor Industries Inc., down $1.96 to $92.86.

The recreational vehicle maker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

United Natural Foods Inc., down $5.19 to $13.73.

The organic and specialty foods distributor gave investors a weak earnings forecast for the year.

Theratechnologies Inc., down 34 cents to $1.75.

The metabolic disorder drug company tightened the revenue forecast for its fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Inc., down $2.41 to $151.90.

The package delivery service plans to hire more than 100,000 workers for the holiday rush this season.

TD Synnex Corp., down $5.34 to $96.56.

The high-tech contractor reported weak fiscal third-quarter revenue.

Cintas Corp., down $26.65 to $478.87.

The uniform rental company’s earnings forecast disappointed investors.

