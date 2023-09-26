Cintas, United Natural Foods fall; Ferguson rises, Tuesday, 9/26/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Ferguson Plc., up $7.14 to $158.25.
The plumbing and heating products supplier reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc., down 13 cents to $3.88.
Liberty Media proposed a merger deal with the satellite radio company.
Thor Industries Inc., down $1.96 to $92.86.
The recreational vehicle maker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.
United Natural Foods Inc., down $5.19 to $13.73.
The organic and specialty foods distributor gave investors a weak earnings forecast for the year.
Theratechnologies Inc., down 34 cents to $1.75.
The metabolic disorder drug company tightened the revenue forecast for its fiscal year.
United Parcel Service Inc., down $2.41 to $151.90.
The package delivery service plans to hire more than 100,000 workers for the holiday rush this season.
TD Synnex Corp., down $5.34 to $96.56.
The high-tech contractor reported weak fiscal third-quarter revenue.
Cintas Corp., down $26.65 to $478.87.
The uniform rental company’s earnings forecast disappointed investors.
