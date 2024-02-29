Clark’s final regular-season home game to be among priciest tickets in women’s college hoops history

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s final regular-season home game at Iowa is likely to bring one of the priciest tickets in women’s college basketball history.

The cheapest secondary-market ticket listed Thursday on TickPick.com for the Sunday game against No. 2 Ohio State was $481 after Clark announced on social media that this would be her final season at Iowa.

Among TickPick’s most expensive available seats was a $5,503 ticket in the first row near midcourt. At least four tickets were listed for over $6,200.

Clark became the all-time leading women’s scorer in major college basketball by scoring 33 points to pass Lynette Woodard and post her 17th career triple-double in a 108-60 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night.

She has 3,650 career points. Woodard had 3,649 points for Kansas from 1977-81, before the NCAA sanctioned the sport. Earlier this month, Clark broke Kelsey Plum’s NCAA scoring record (3,527 points).

Next up is the overall NCAA scoring record of Pete Maravich, who is just 17 points ahead of her. Clark has a good chance at surpassing “Pistol Pete” on Sunday. She averages 32.2 points per game.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a listed capacity of 14,998. The school sold out of season tickets long ago and is not selling seats for the rematch with Ohio State.

TickPick’s $577 average price for Sunday’s game surpassed the $394 cost of the Feb. 15 game in which Clark broke the NCAA women’s major scoring mark, USA Today reported.

___

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.