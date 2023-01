Climate activists dig in to defend village from coal mine

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists pledged Sunday to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battlegroundbetween the government and environmental campaigners.

Hundreds of people were expected to take part in protest training and a subsequent demonstration in the hamlet of Luetzerath, which lies west of Cologne next to the vast Garzweiler coal mine.

The open-cast mine, which provides a large share of the lignite — a soft, brownish coal — burned at nearby power plants, is scheduled to close by 2030 under a deal agreed last year between the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia and utility company RWE.

The company says it needs the coal to ensure Germany’s energy security, which has come under strain following the cut in gas supplies from Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

But environmental groups have blasted the agreement, saying it will still result in hundreds of millions of tons of coal being extracted and burned. They argue that this would release vast amounts of greenhouse gas and make it impossible for Germany to meet its commitments under the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Two climate protection activists sit in front of a bucket-wheel excavator on the edge of the lignite village of Luetzerath, , which is expected to be excavated for the expansion of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine, in Luetzerath, Erkelenz, Germany, Saturday, Jan.7, 2023. (David Young/dpa via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Young A barricade of caravan and stones made by climate protection activists is seen on a road entering the lignite village of Luetzerath, which is expected to be excavated for the expansion of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine, in Luetzerath, Erkelenz, Germany, Saturday, Jan.7, 2023. (David Young/dpa via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Young Two climate protection activists sit on a monopod on the edge of the village, ahead of the expected clearance of the lignite village of Luetzerath, Erkelenz, Germany, Saturday, Jan.7, 2023. (David Young/dpa via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Young Previous Next

Prominent campaigners have called on supporters to defend the village from destruction, citing the impact that climate change is already having on Germany and beyond.

German news agency dpa reported that some activists have erected barricades and other defensive measures to prevent Luetzerath being razed. Last week, protesters briefly clashed with police at the site.

Police have said no clearance will take place before Jan. 10.

