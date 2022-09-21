Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1 to $82.94 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 79 cents to $89.83 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 4 cents to $2.49 a gallon. October heating oil fell 4 cents to $3.33 a gallon. October natural gas rose 6 cents to $7.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $4.60 to $1,675.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 30 cents to $19.48 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.47 a pound.

The dollar fell to 143.46 Japanese yen from 143.68 yen. The euro fell to 99.09 cents from 99.68 cents.

