Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $4.14 to $83.63 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $3.72 to $88.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 14 cents to $2.51 a gallon. November heating oil rose 15 cents to $3.37 a gallon. November natural gas fell 30 cents to $6.47 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $30 to $1,702 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose $1.55 to $20.59 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.41 a pound.

The dollar fell to 144.76 Japanese yen from 144.78 yen. The euro rose to 98.18 from 98.09 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.