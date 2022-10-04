Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $2.89 to $86.52 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $2.94 to $91.80 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 17 cents to $2.68 a gallon. November heating oil rose 17 cents to $3.54 a gallon. November natural gas rose 37 cents to $6.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $28.50 to $1,730.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 51 cents to $21.10 an ounce and December copper rose 8 cents to $3.49 a pound.

The dollar fell to 143.97 Japanese yen from 144.76 yen. The euro rose to 99.96 from 98.18 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.