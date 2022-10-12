Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $2.08 to $87.27 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.84 to $92.45 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $2.63 a gallon. November heating oil was unchanged at $3.93 a gallon. November natural gas fell 16 cents to $6.44 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $8.50 to $1,677.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 55 cents to $18.94 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.43 a pound.

The dollar rose to 146.88 Japanese yen from 145.85 yen. The euro fell to 96.96 cents from 97.06 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.