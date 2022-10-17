Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 15 cents to $85.46 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery fell 1 cent to $91.62 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 4 cents to $2.59 a gallon. November heating oil rose 11 cents to $4.09 a gallon. November natural gas fell 45 cents to $6 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $15.10 to $1,664 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 65 cents to $18.72 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.42 a pound.

The dollar rose to 148.91 Japanese yen from 148.68 yen. The euro rose to 98.45 cents from 97.25 cents.

