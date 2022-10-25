Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 74 cents to $85.32 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose 26 cents to $93.52 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 19 cents to $2.92 a gallon. November heating oil rose 5 cents to $3.97 a gallon. November natural gas rose 41 cents to $5.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $3.90 to $1,658 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 16 cents to $19.35 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.40 a pound.

The dollar fell to 147.97 Japanese yen from 148.84 yen. The euro rose to 99.59 cents from 98.75 cents.

