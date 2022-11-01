Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.84 to $88.37 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $1.84 to $94.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 6 cents to $2.59 a gallon. December heating oil fell 5 cents to $3.62 a gallon. December natural gas fell 65 cents to $5.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $9 to $1,649.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 55 cents to $19.67 an ounce and December copper rose 9 cents to $3.47 a pound.

The dollar fell to 148.18 Japanese yen from 148.64 yen. The euro fell to 98.82 cents from 98.87 cents.

