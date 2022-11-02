Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.63 to $90 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $1.51 to $96.16 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 11 cents to $2.70 a gallon. December heating oil rose 6 cents to $3.68 a gallon. December natural gas rose 56 cents to $6.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 30 cents to $1,650 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 8 cents to $19.59 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.47 a pound.

The dollar fell to 146.94 Japanese yen from 148.18 yen. The euro rose to 98.83 cents from 98.82 cents.

