Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $3.08 to $85.83 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.71 to $92.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 10 cents to $2.54 a gallon. December heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.66 a gallon. December natural gas fell 27 cents to $5.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $2.30 to $1,713.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 17 cents to $21.33 an ounce and December copper rose 2 cents to $3.70 a pound.

The dollar rose to 146.65 Japanese yen from 145.56 yen. The euro fell to $1.0003 from $1.0073.

