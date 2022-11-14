Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $3.09 to $85.87 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.85 to $93.14 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 8 cents to $2.53 a gallon. December heating oil fell 2 cents to $3.54 a gallon. December natural gas rose 5 cents to $5.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $7.50 to $1,776.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 44 cents to $22.11 an ounce and December copper fell 8 cents to $3.83 a pound.

The dollar rose to 139.92 Japanese yen from 138.52 yen. The euro fell to $1.0353 from $1.0361.

