Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 93 cents to $76.32 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 95 cents to $83.16 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 2 cents to $2.36 a gallon. March heating oil rose 9 cents to $2.80 a gallon. March natural gas rose 14 cents to $2.45 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $9.70 to $1,817.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 50 cents to $20.81 an ounce and March copper fell 11 cents to $3.95 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.43 Japanese yen from 134.64 yen. The euro fell to $1.0552 from $1.0597.

