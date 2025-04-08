Corporate plane skids off runway into water in Oregon, injuring 5 people

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — A small corporate plane skidded off a runway and into the water in southern Oregon Monday, injuring five people, officials said.

The aircraft left the runway in North Bend at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport and went into Coos Bay just before 6:15 a.m. Monday, the airport said in a social media post.

The pilot and four passengers that were on the plane were rescued, taken to a hospital and all were in stable condition, the airport said. On Monday evening, the airport said two people had been released from the hospital, one was admitted, another was still undergoing evaluation and the fifth person was transferred out of the area for further treatment.

The 2019 Honda HA-420 was removed from the water after authorization from the National Transportation Safety Board, the airport said.

The plane was coming to Oregon from St. George, Utah, The World reported.

