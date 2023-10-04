Correction: Hospitals-Strike story

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story published October 4, 2023, about 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers striking to protest wages and staffing shortages, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Kaiser’s latest minimum hourly wage offer was between $23 and $25 next year depending on the location, based on information provided by Kaiser. The company now says it proposed $23 an hour in California and $21 hour in the other locations.

