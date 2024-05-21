Correction: Steakhouse Fight-Lawsuit story

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — In a story published May 21, 2024, about a federal jury’s verdict against a couple who sued a Little Rock steakhouse over a 2020 fight, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a motion made by the couple’s attorneys seeking sanctions against the steakhouse’s attorneys was still pending in court. That motion was terminated on May 17, 2024.

