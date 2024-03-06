CrowdStrike, Couchbase rise; Thor Industries, Nordstrom fall, Wednesday, 3/6/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), up $37.58 to $335.15.
The cloud-based security company gave investors an encouraging profit and revenue forecast.
Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), down 14 cents to $149.03.
The discount retailer’s annual profit forecast fell short of analysts’ expectations.
Thor Industries Inc. (THO), down $13.34 to $113.25.
The recreational vehicle maker slashed its profit forecast for its fiscal year.
Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), down $2.84 to $18.06.
The department store operator gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.
Foot Locker Inc. (FL), down $9.81 to $24.50.
The shoe store gave investors a weak earnings forecast for the year.
Couchbase Inc. (BASE), up $1.01 to $27.91.
The database company gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast for its current quarter.
DexCom Inc. (DXCM), up $8.57 to $130.35.
The medical device company got approval from regulators for an over-the-counter glucose monitor.
Nuvei Corp. (NVEI), down 63 cents to $24.64.
The payments processor gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the year.
