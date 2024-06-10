CrowdStrike, KKR rise; Huntington Bancshares, Tesla fall, Monday, 6/10/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:
Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $1.75 to $175.73.
Norway’s sovereign wealth fund will vote against the proposed compensation package for CEO Elon Musk.
Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV), up $2.46 to $30.21.
Elliott Investment Management has reportedly built a $2 billion stake in the airline and plans to push for changes.
KKR & Co. (KKR), up $10.28 to $108.27.
The investment firm will be added to the S&P 500 index on June 24.
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO), up $1.44 to $15.37.
Noble Corp. offered $1.6 billion for the offshore drilling company.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), up $31.72 to $380.84.
The cloud-based cybersecurity company will join the S&P 500 index as of June 24.
SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), down 71 cents to $45.58.
The photovoltaic products maker said Ronen Faier will step down as chief financial officer.
Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), down 81 cents to $12.59.
The Ohio-based bank expects net interest income to decline by as much as 4% in 2024.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), up $1.21 to $60.47.
Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices.
