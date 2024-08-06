CSX, Caterpillar rise; ZoomInfo, Teradata fall, Tuesday, 8/6/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), up $12.10 to $328.91.

The construction equipment company and economic bellwether beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.

CSX Corp. (CSX), up $1.27 to $34.27.

The freight railroad’s second-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), up $3.06 to $27.15.

The software company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), up $7.09 to $87.57.

The drug developer raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), up 3 cents to $3.03.

The electric vehicle maker announced a $1.5 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), down $1.73 to $8.07.

The software company trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), up $3.53 to $33.33.

The operator of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in China beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Teradata Corp. (TDC), down $3.69 to $25.46.

The data management company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

