Dell, Marvell Technology fall; Ulta Beauty, UiPath rise, Friday, 12/1/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), down $3.88 to $71.99.

The computer and technology services provider reported discouraging third-quarter revenue.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL), down $2.79 to $52.94.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA), up $49.01 to $475.

The beauty products retailer beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

UiPath Inc. (PATH), up $5.24 to $25.

The enterprise automation software developer raised its sales forecast for the year.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC), up $24.56 to $104.92.

The software developer beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE), down $1.27 to $29.20.

The pharmaceutical company said it will abandon plans to continue developing a twice-daily obesity drug.

Genesco Inc. (GCO), down $6.64 to $30.73.

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS), down 26 cents to $8.01.

The clothing and accessories retailer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for its current quarter.

