Delta, Kymera rise; Charter, ABM Industries fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Delta Air Lines Inc., up 93 cents to $34.31.

The airline raised its profit forecast for the current quarter and said demand remains strong.

Lennox International Inc., down $7.40 to $258.75.

The maker of furnaces and air conditioners gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc., up $3.77 to $29.62.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential treatment for skin conditions.

ViaSat Inc., up 44 cents to $31.04.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology announced a new partnership with Microsoft.

Charter Communications Inc., down $64.34 to $328.34.

The telecommunications company announced a costly broadband expansion plan.

ABM Industries Inc., down $1.40 to $44.21

The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Nucor Corp., down $1.52 to $147.93.

The steel maker raised its dividend.

American International Group Inc., down 58 cents to $62.66.

A subsidiary of the insurer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the company winds down AIG Financial Products.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.