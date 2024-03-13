Dollar Tree, Vera Bradley fall; Petco, Williams-Sonoma rise, Wednesday, 3/13/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), down $22.14 to $127.55.
The discount retail chain will close nearly 1,000 stores and took a surprising loss in the fourth quarter.
Allbirds Inc. (BIRD), down 16 cents to 77 cents.
The footwear company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.
Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF), down 18 cents to $2.38.
The pet store chain gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.
Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), up $46.27 to $287.32.
The seller of cookware and home furnishings reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results and raised its dividend.
Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA), down $1.07 to $6.04.
The handbag and accessories company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up $2.48 to $42.84.
The copper mining company gained ground along with rising prices for the base metal.
Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), up $8.22 to $158.95.
Energy companies rose along with crude oil prices.
Village Farms International Inc. (VFF), down 3 cents to 71 cents.
The Canadian greenhouse operator’s fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.
