Edmunds: Four fun wintertime vehicles for under $40,000

Driving in the snow isn’t enjoyable for many people. It’s cold, the roads are slick, and city traffic is often slow going. But there are ways to have a bit more fun in the wintertime. To start, it helps to have the right vehicle.

Edmunds’ car experts have four recommendations, including one that you’d never guess could be just as enjoyable to drive in the winter snow as it is on dry summer roads. They’re listed below in alphabetical order and are capped to stay under $40,000. All prices include the destination charge.

Chevrolet Colorado

Of all the pickup trucks on sale in 2024, Edmunds chose the Chevy Colorado as its Edmunds Top Rated Truck of the year. It raises the bar for midsize trucks, and the Trail Boss version exemplifies why.

Equipped with all-terrain tires, an off-road suspension with a 2-inch lift from the factory, and an automatic four-wheel-drive system, the Colorado Trail Boss is a five-passenger crew-cab pickup ready for almost anything. Its turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine provides 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque is plenty for powering through snow drifts or towing up to 7,700 pounds.

The Trail Boss is decently equipped with features, though heated front seats are curiously unavailable. You can add heated side mirrors and all-season floor mats as options.

2024 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss price: $39,195

Ford Bronco

The retro-styled Ford Bronco is more than just fun to look at. It’s also a blast to drive no matter the weather. It offers praiseworthy capability and character in equal measure, and its rugged design looks cool without trying too hard. The Bronco also has more on-road appeal than the rival Jeep Wrangler thanks to its smoother ride quality and more stable handling.

The Big Bend trim is the Bronco’s base trim level and it offers surprising comfort and practicality. It comes with a part-time four-wheel-drive system, all-terrain tires, and a hardtop with a rear window defroster and a rear window wiper. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine supplies up to 300 horsepower when running on premium fuel, and a seven-speed manual transmission is standard. Technically, the Bronco is priced below $40,000 to start but adding the destination charge puts it slightly over.

2024 Ford Bronco Big Bend price, two-door: $41,525

Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

No, we’re not joking. Wrap the Mazda MX-5 Miata’s wheels in winter tires, and this rear-wheel-drive sports car can churn through the white stuff with remarkable ease as long as it isn’t too deep.

That’s true of any Miata. The RF version is better for winter driving thanks to its exclusive weathertight retractable hardtop roof to better keep the cold out and the heat in. Only the Grand Touring trim level slides in under our $40,000 price cap, but it’s well equipped with leather upholstery, heated front seats and heated exterior mirrors. Though the Miata’s low-to-the-ground design limits winter drivability during heavier storms, the car’s playful handling can be a delight to experience following a light snowfall.

2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring price: $38,195

Subaru WRX

Subaru has earned a reputation for building vehicles that are well suited for winter. And among the brand’s current lineup, the most fun to drive for the winter is the WRX. This rally-bred sport sedan pairs a 271-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a six-speed manual transmission and standard all-wheel drive to provide impressive traction and acceleration on any road surface.

Most WRX versions are priced under our $40,000 limit. We’d go with the Premium trim for overall value. It comes with cloth upholstery, heated front seats, heated side mirrors and a windshield wiper de-icer, and all-weather floor mats are an option. You can also get it with an automatic transmission.

2024 Subaru WRX Premium: $35,755

Edmunds Says

Whether you prefer a sports car, sedan, truck or SUV, there’s something fun to drive during the winter months. Whatever your choice, we recommend swapping your vehicle’s all-season or performance tires for a proper set of winter tires to provide extra grip in snowy or icy conditions.

____________

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Christian Wardlaw is a contributor at Edmunds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.