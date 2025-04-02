Edmunds small sedan test: 2025 Honda Civic vs. Kia K4

When budgets are tight, it’s hard to beat a small sedan for value. Better yet, the modern models in the class are stylish, roomy and technologically advanced. The Honda Civic is one of the most popular models on sale, and it faces new competition from the Kia K4, which replaces the previous Forte in that automaker’s lineup. How well does the K4 stack up? Edmunds compared the new K4 with the benchmark Civic to find out.

Price and value

Compared with the Kia K4, Honda charges a substantial premium for the Civic. For example, you can get a nicely equipped K4 EX for less than a base Civic LX. While it’s true the Civic is available with a hybrid powertrain with an EPA-rated combined fuel economy of up to 49 mpg, those hybrid Civics are more expensive to initially purchase. Otherwise, fuel economy is pretty similar for the two sedans.

Kia further boosts the K4’s value with superior warranty coverage and a generous roadside assistance plan. Also, the compact Kia should lose less of its original value after five years than the more expensive Honda.

Winner: Kia K4

Comfort and convenience

Comfort and convenience are critical to your long-term satisfaction in owning a vehicle. You need supportive seats, room for your passengers and things, and thoughtful details that make life easier and you happier.

The new Kia K4 is roomy inside, and the interior is high-tech and stylish. Ambient lighting, heated and ventilated front seats, and rear air-conditioning vents and USB charging ports are available in the Kia. Also, the K4 provides plenty of small-item storage, and the front cupholders accommodate oversized water bottles.

Honda provides a slightly snugger fit in the Civic, but the seats boast superior comfort and support for effortless long-distance driving. However, front seat ventilation is unavailable, and rear seat passengers go without air vents and charging ports. In-cabin storage is competitive with the Kia’s, if not quite as configurable.

The sedans offer similarly sized trunks, but only the Civic offers a hatchback body style, dramatically increasing utility. That helps to keep the Honda in the hunt in this category.

Winner: Tie

Technology

The Kia K4 wows you with technology. The highlights include digital key capability, a panoramic display with dual 12.3-inch screens, blind-spot cameras and blind-spot monitoring, and an intersection collision avoidance system. The interior looks the part, too, as sophisticated as some entry-level luxury cars in appearance if not quality.

The Civic doesn’t impart as high-tech an impression, and if screen size is important to you, it falls short. Base Civics have a smallish 7-inch screen and even the available 9-inch screen is smaller than the standard one in the K4. Both cars offer a wealth of standard advanced driver aids that include adaptive cruise control, lane centering assistance, and forward collision with automatic emergency braking.

Winner: Kia K4

Engine and fuel economy

Honda might charge a premium for the Civic, but the Civic boasts more efficient and satisfying powertrains offering up to 49 mpg. The company caters to driving enthusiasts, too, with the sport-tuned Civic Si and high-performance Civic Type R, each equipped with a manual gearbox.

Most Kia K4 models have an underwhelming four-cylinder engine that doesn’t feel as powerful and isn’t as efficient as what you’ll find in the most affordable Civics. You can upgrade to a more powerful turbocharged engine in the K4, but Edmunds hasn’t found it to be better than the engine in the Civic Si or Type R.

Winner: Honda Civic

Driving enjoyment

Get behind the wheel of a Honda Civic, sink into the comfortable and supportive driver’s seat, push the engine start button, and you’re in for a treat. The Civic is smooth and refined, taut without sacrificing ride quality, and responsive to steering, accelerator and brake inputs. In short, it is effortless and rewarding to drive, and that’s something anyone can appreciate.

Comparatively, the Kia K4 is not those things. It can feel slow with the standard engine, with uneven and unpredictable power from the turbo upgrade. The ride can feel choppy, and road noise is more of an issue in the Kia. If we had to sum up the K4’s driving experience in one word, it would be “inoffensive.”

Winner: Honda Civic

Edmunds Says

It’s no secret that Edmunds thinks highly of the Honda Civic. The new hybrid model earned our praise as the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best vehicle for 2025. However, the new Kia K4 is an impressive new compact car in its own right, particularly regarding overall value and its available technology. The Kia saves you money in style, while the Civic satisfies you with every drive.

____________

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Christian Wardlaw is a contributor at Edmunds.

