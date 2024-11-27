Edmunds: The longest-range EVs you can buy for under $50,000

Electric vehicles are growing in popularity but still make up a small percentage of total car sales. More than two decades of vehicle and infrastructure development have yielded only a 6.8% market share for EVs in the United States. Part of the problem is range anxiety — owners’ fear that they won’t be able to get where they need to go on a full charge. But as charging stations proliferate and EV range increases, that fear should fade. To help, Edmunds’ experts have compiled a list of five of the highest-range electric vehicles available for less than $50,000. The vehicles on this list are specific trims and configurations that offer the most range for the least money.

The range ratings listed below are a combination of EPA and manufacturer estimates. Edmunds does its own independent EV range testing, which can be found on its website. Prices listed here include destination charges.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV

With an ultra-low starting price, the Equinox EV is both affordable and practical. Chevy estimates its range at 319 miles. That, of course, is not a formal EPA estimate, but it’s identical to what the EPA estimated for the Equinox with this powertrain for 2024. The big difference for 2025 is a significantly lower starting price for a car with fewer features and slightly more power. Still, the Equinox includes several meaningful driver assist features, such as automated emergency braking and rear parking sensors, as standard.

Equinox LT FWD price: $34,995

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

A max 320-mile EPA range rating helps make Ford’s iconically named EV reasonably practical. The Mach-E charges slower than other EVs in this price range, but it’s more engaging to drive than many competitors. Its hatchback body and low ride height represent a practical middle ground between a sedan and an SUV. There are also multiple powertrains available, including a more powerful GT version and a shorter-range variant that costs less. Overall, the Mach-E represents an attractive, fun and utilitarian EV for the money.

Mach-E Premium Extended Range RWD price: $48,990

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6

With up to 342 miles of EPA-estimated range and a sub-$44,000 starting price, the Ioniq 6 is a masterfully utilitarian electric sedan. Part of its appeal is compatibility with the latest quick-charging technology, which Hyundai says allows it to charge from 10% to 80% in less than 18 minutes. It can also fully replenish its battery on a home charger in less than seven hours. Edmunds verified Hyundai’s charging claims, but as always, they are condition-dependent. Though the Ioniq’s styling may not be for everyone, there’s no denying the appeal of Hyundai’s 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Ioniq 6 SE RWD price: $43,850

2024 Tesla Model Y

Tesla’s Model Y was among the first all-electric SUVs and it remains the standard bearer for small electric SUVs. It offers an EPA-estimated range of up to 320 miles. We also like the Y’s utility. There’s decent storage behind the second-row seats, a handy rear underfloor storage area and even a front trunk. You can also make the most of the Model Y’s range on road trips thanks to Tesla’s nationwide network of easy-to-use Supercharger fast charging stations.

2025 Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive price: $44,990

2024 Tesla Model 3

Tesla made big updates to its Model 3 for the 2024 model year. Tesla estimates that the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive version can go 363 miles on a full charge. That’s an ample surplus of miles for most people’s needs. And the Model 3 has shown itself to be one of the most efficient EVs available, using less electrical power per mile driven than many competitors. What’s more, range is but one of the 3’s many merits. It accelerates quickly, handles well, and brings together luxury and affordability in a thoroughly modern design.

2024 Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive price: $42,490

Every EV on this list offers more than 300 miles of range, which is as much as most people need. But it’s important to also keep in mind that maximum range can be reduced by cold weather, hilly terrain and aggressive driving styles.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Josh Jacquot is a contributor at Edmunds.

