EVgo, Sprinklr rise; Semtech, Verint fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Beam Global, down $2.23 to $14.47.
The electric vehicle charging company reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss than analysts’ expected.
Franklin Covey Co., down $7.98 to $36.24.
The corporate training and consulting company reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter financial results.
Sprinklr Inc., up $1.91 to $12.79.
The customer experience software developer beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Verint Systems Inc., down $1.83 to $35.62.
The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications reported weak fourth-quarter revenue.
Semtech Corp., down $6.86 to $25.25.
The chipmaker gave investors a weak earnings forecast.
Rockwell Medical Inc., up 16 cents to $1.74.
The maker of treatments for kidney disease and anemia beat analysts’ fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
EVgo Inc., up $1.27 to $7.02
The electric vehicle charging station company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down 21 cents to 59 cents.
The home goods retailer will seek to raise $300 million via a share sale to stave off possible bankruptcy.
