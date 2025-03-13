Finland announces 200 million euros more in aid to Ukraine and closer defense cooperation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Finland on Thursday announced a new arms package for Ukraine amounting to around 200 million euros ($217 million) and pledged more defense cooperation with Kyiv.

The aid package for Ukraine involves artillery ammunition, “which is in great need right now,” said Finland’s Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen as he signed a memorandum of understanding alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov.

Finland’s Defense Ministry said other contents of the aid package would not be divulged at this time.

Häkkänen said that Finland remains committed to supporting Ukraine and shares Kyiv’s “view of the Russian threat in light of our historical experiences.”

The areas of closer cooperation include information exchange, research and innovation, ammunition production, and defense industry projects in Finland and Ukraine, the ministry said.

The minister said that the relationship was not a one-way street.

“Three years of war against Russia have made Ukraine’s armed forces one of the strongest in Europe. At the same time, the country has accumulated extensive experience in defending itself against Russia. It is therefore clear that in developing our own defense, we should listen carefully to Ukraine’s teachings and utilize their experiences,” Häkkänen said.

The latest decisions would increase the total value of Finland’s material aid to Ukraine to 3.3 billion euros (nearly $3.6 million), the ministry said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.