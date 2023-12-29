Fisker, BGC Group rise; Hut 8 falls, Friday, 12/29/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Boeing Co. (BA), down 48 cents to $259.87.

The airplane builder is asking airlines to inspect 737 MAX planes for potential problems with the rudder control system.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), down $1.35 to $138.88.

Google’s parent company reportedly settled a lawsuit over browser tracking and privacy.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), down $6.74 to $488.48.

The chipmaker reportedly launched an advanced gaming chip to comply with U.S. export restrictions to China.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM), up 11 cents to $54.22.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace industry announced the completion of several debt actions.

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), up $1.56 to $57.84.

The medical device maker started a study of its Farapulse system as an initial treatment for persistent irregular heartbeat.

Hut 8 Corp. (HUT), down $2.54 to $13.59.

The Bitcoin miner received court approval to proceed with operations in connection to Celsius Network bankruptcy proceedings.

BGC Group Inc. (BGC), up 36 cents to $7.12.

The brokerage company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Fisker Inc. (FSR), up 22 cents to $1.73.

The electric vehicle maker reported an increase in deliveries in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.