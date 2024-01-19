Ford cuts production of F-150 Lightning pickup on weaker-than-expected electric vehicle sales growth

Ford is cutting production of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup after weaker-than-expected electric vehicle sales growth.

While EV sales are growing in the U.S., the pace is falling well short of the industry’s ambitious timetable and many consumers are turning to hybrid vehicles instead.

Ford said that about 1,400 workers will be impacted by the move to lower F-150 Lightning production, with the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center transitioning to one shift, effective April 1. Approximately 700 employees will transfer to Ford’s Michigan assembly plant while other workers will be placed in roles at the Rouge Complex or other facilities in Southeast Michigan. Some employees are expected to take advantage of the Special Retirement Incentive Program agreed to in the 2023 Ford-UAW contract.

Ford said a few dozen employees could be impacted at component plants supporting F-150 Lightning production, depending on how many workers apply for the retirement program. The company said it would provide placements for impacted employees within Southeast Michigan.

Ford also said Friday that it’s creating almost 900 new jobs and adding a third crew at its Michigan assembly plant to meet demand for the Bronco and Bronco Raptor and the all-new Ranger and Ranger Raptor.

