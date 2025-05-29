Ford recalls more than a million vehicles for software glitch that makes rearview camera unreliable
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ford is recalling more than a million vehicles due to a software issue that can cause the rearview camera to malfunction, increasing the chance of an accident, government auto regulators said.
The software error, which Ford reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier this month, may cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze or not display when the vehicle is in reverse.
The problem will be fixed by a dealer or via an “over-the-air” update at a later date. A preliminary letter notifying owners of the safety risk is expected to be mailed June 16, with a second letter to be sent once the update is available, expected sometime in the third quarter of 2025.
The following Ford vehicles — a total of 1,075,299 — are included in the recall:
2021-2024 Bronco
2021-2024 Edge
2023-2024 Escape
2021-2024 F-150
2023-2024 F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600
2022-2024 Expedition
2022-2025 Transit
2021-2023 Mach-E
2024 Ranger
2024 Mustang
2021-2023 Lincoln Nautilus
2022-2024 Navigator
2023-2024 Corsair
Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for the recall is 25S49.
Owners may also call the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.