French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe starts restoring power after a strike prompted a blackout

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe said that power was being slowly restored Saturday morning, a day after a strike by workers left its 370,000 inhabitants in darkness for nearly 24 hours.

Despite the power coming back, the government on Saturday continued to urge caution to residents, many of whom turned to generators for electricity.

“Position the generator in a well-ventilated area, do not place indoors or in enclosed space, and do not refuel when the engine is hot,” the government said on social media platform X.

Guadeloupe’s government said Friday that the workers raided the control room of the only power plant on the island, prompting police to rush to the scene to secure it.

The blackout left some households without water and cell phone service was severely affected. Authorities have not said when everything will return to normal.

Unionized workers have been on strike for nearly two months over salaries and other issues. The union did not respond to a request for comment.

