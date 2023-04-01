Gas prices increase in NJ, around nation amid higher demand

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices increased in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid increased demand as warmer spring weather lures motorists back out onto the roads, analysts said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.25, an increase of two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $4.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.50, up six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $4.22 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say tightening gasoline supplies and signs of slowing inflation have pushed oil prices above the $70 per barrel mark, and that and robust gas demand are likely to send prices at the pump higher for the time being.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.