Greece flies more firefighters to battle a blaze on Crete. More evacuations have been ordered

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities flew additional forces on Thursday to the southern island of Crete, where 250 firefighters battled a wildfire that forced the evacuation of six villages in mountainous areas.

The blaze tore through olive groves, farmland and scrub, damaging irrigation networks, but posed no immediate threat to the busy holiday resorts along the island’s coast.

The fire service said 40 members of a specialist unit from Athens were expected late Thursday to join the operation in the island’s central Rethymno area. A first team was sent in Wednesday.

No injuries or severe damage to homes has been reported so far. Strong winds hampered firefighting efforts on the ground, assisted by a large fleet of 13 waterbombing aircraft and eight helicopters.

More than 2,000 wildfires have erupted all over Greece this summer, which authorities have warned carries the highest fire risk in the past two decades amid unusually high temperatures linked to climate change. But most have been tamed before they could cause extensive devastation or deaths, as has been the case during previous summers.

The Rethymno fire started on Wednesday and was initially contained after a nightlong lull in high winds, but the flames intensified after daybreak.

Greece has experienced a mild, dry winter followed by a dry, hot spring, which left vegetation across the country tinder-dry, enabling flames to spread fast.

To address the threat, the government invested in more firefighting assets, including water-dropping aircraft and early warning drones.

The fire service said Thursday afternoon that a total 35 wildfires broke out across the country over the past 24 hours.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.