Greenbrier, Constellation Brands rise; AngioDynamics, Agilon Health fall, Friday, 1/5/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), up $2.46 to $46.80.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ), up $7.27 to $249.60.

The owner of U.S. licensing rights to Corona and Modelo beer beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO), down $1.53 to $6.22.

The medical device maker trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

Agilon Health Inc. (AGL), down $3.93 to $8.15.

The senior-focused health care company cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), down $1.50 to $3.50.

The healthcare facilities owner said it will accelerate efforts to recover uncollected rents from tenant Steward Health Care System.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD), down $4.31 to 1,145.01.

The maker of precision instruments said shipping delays hurt earnings during the fourth quarter, but it expects a recovery in the current quarter.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC), up $2.69 to $42.06.

The corporate training and consulting company beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS), up $14.38 to $88.97.

The California-based sushi restaurant chain raised its sales forecast for the year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.