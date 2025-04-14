Have you experienced a disaster? You have more time to file your taxes

NEW YORK (AP) — If your life has been upended by a wildfire, hurricane, flood, tornado, or another disaster this past year, the IRS recognizes that you may need more time to file your taxes and grants you an automatic extension beyond the normal filing deadline, which is Tuesday.

You’re also permitted to write off a certain amount of loss due to disaster, reducing your tax burden. That could be damaged property, lost income, or small business losses.

“It can feel really daunting and overwhelming, after you’ve already lost your home or your vehicle, to tackle that project (of loss write-off). It can take time and a lot of energy,” said Alison Flores, manager at the Tax Institute for H&R Block. “We see people be hesitant to tackle that, and so they leave that loss on the table.”

In the wake of a disaster, people are also more vulnerable to scams, so be extra vigilant as you prepare your taxes, even with the extra time of an IRS extension.

“Scammers often pose as representatives of the IRS or FEMA to exploit victims of disasters,” said Misty Erickson, tax content program manager at the National Association of Tax Professionals. “Common scams include false promises of tax refunds, fake charities soliciting donations, and phishing attempts requesting personal or financial information.”

FILE - Ohio River floods Strader Avenue, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carolyn Kaster

Here’s what you should know:

First, determine whether your area is a federally declared disaster site

The IRS keeps an official list online of all disaster locations that qualify you for an extension to file.

For the past year, individuals and businesses affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton qualify for tax relief, as well as disaster victims in parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Mexico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Alaska.

Taxpayers in these areas have until May 1 to file returns and make payments, and there’s no need to do any additional paperwork to receive that extra two week grace period. Filers also have the option to request additional extensions to October 15, but interest will accrue if any money due isn’t paid by May 1.

Individuals and businesses in southern California affected by wildfires and straight-line winds also qualify for automatic extensions due to disaster. Taxpayers in the relevant counties have until Oct. 15 to file returns and make payments.

Any interest or fees that normally accrue on late payments won’t accrue during disaster extensions. Most direct disaster relief is also not counted as income, and so is not taxed.

Remember that simple steps in the immediate aftermath can make a difference

While nothing is easy in the first days and weeks following a disaster, a few choices can help when seeking insurance reimbursement and at tax time.

“We recommend saving media coverage,” said Flores. “If your neighborhood was on the news showing the disaster, write down what date that was or record that copy. Anything that substantiates your losses and what condition your property was in is helpful.”

According to the IRS, other steps include:

— Taking photographs of damaged property or belongings to document and calculate the amount of your loss.

— Keeping receipts for associated expenses, including contracted work on property damaged by disaster.

— Keeping records of the original value of any property, including a home, car, jewelry, or big credit card purchases.

Filing your insurance claims as soon as possible is also important, as you deduct any insurance reimbursement from disaster losses claimed on your tax return.

Next, determine whether you qualify for tax deductions

“When we look at a loss, it’s often damage to your home, furnishings inside your home, vehicles, that kind of thing,” Flores said. “Most of the time, people will have home insurance and auto insurance, and file claims. That’s the first step. The tax deduction is for loss that’s not paid for or reimbursed by your insurance.”

The IRS calls this kind of disaster relief “casualty loss.” Claiming casualty loss doesn’t result in dollar-for-dollar reimbursement, but it does lower your tax burden, which can mean more cash to help pay for recovery.

Form 4684, which you include when you file your return, walks you through the relevant steps for calculating your casualty write-off.

Victims of disasters may deduct their losses in either the year they suffered the loss or in the previous year — in that case, by filing an amended return.

Watch out for scams

In the wake of a disaster, it’s normal to feel vulnerable and to listen to voices that promise relief. But scammers often target disaster victims for exactly this reason.

“Taxpayers should be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, emails or texts claiming to be from the IRS or relief agencies,” said Erickson. “The IRS never initiates contact via email, text, or social media to request sensitive information. When in doubt, taxpayers should verify correspondence by calling official numbers directly.”

According to the IRS, you should watch out for:

— Big paydays: The promise of more money than you think sounds reasonable. Bad advisers may make outlandish statements about available credits.

— Threats and demands: Any pressure to pay for tax help “now or else,” mentions of arrest or deportation, or refusals to let you question or appeal the taxes they say you owe.

— Suspicious or misspelled website links that aren’t IRS.gov.

Scammers may say that they want to “help” you file casualty loss claims or to get big refunds. Always rely on official IRS government websites and beware fishy offers of help with high price-tags or sensational promises.

___

The Associated Press receives support from Charles Schwab Foundation for educational and explanatory reporting to improve financial literacy. The independent foundation is separate from Charles Schwab and Co. Inc. The AP is solely responsible for its journalism.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.