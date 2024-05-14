Here are the locations that Red Lobster is closing in the US
Red Lobster says it is closing nearly 50 of its restaurants in the U.S. The locations span across more than 20 states — cutting back on Red Lobster’s presence in cities like Denver, San Antonio, Indianapolis and Sacramento. Red Lobster has been struggling for some time. With lease and labor costs piling up in recent years, the chain is now reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy.
Here’s a look at which locations will be closing.
Alabama
Auburn
Decatur
California
Redding
Rohnert Park
Sacramento
San Diego
Torrance
Colorado
Denver
Lakewood
Lone Tree
Wheat Ridge
Florida
Altamonte Springs
Gainesville
Hialeah
Largo
Orlando
Georgia
Athens
Roswell
Dublin
Idaho
Lewiston
Illinois
Bloomingdale
Danville
Indiana
Indianapolis
Elkhart
Iowa
Council Bluffs
Waterloo
Maryland
Gaithersburg
Columbia
Silver Spring
Laurel
Michigan
Fort
Gratiot
Mississippi
D’lberville
New York
Amherst
Kingston
Rochester
New Jersey
Ledgewood
North Dakota
Grand Forks
Oklahoma
Lawton
South Carolina
Myrtle Beach
Texas
Lake Jackson
Long View
San Antonio
Virginia
Colonial Heights
Williamsburg
Newport News
Washington
Silverdale
Wisconsin
Wauwatosa
La Crosse
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.