Hologic, Doximity rise; Trade Desk, Plug Power fall, Friday, 11/10/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), down $13.25 to $63.56.

The digital-advertising platform gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN), down $14.21 to $92.77.

The genetic testing tools company cut its profit forecast for the year.

Unity Software Inc. (U), up $1.11 to $26.35.

The video gaming software company is reviewing potential changes to its product portfolio and cost structure.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS), up $2.52 to $23.02.

The medical social networking site raised its revenue forecast for its fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), down $2.56 to $3.38.

The alternative energy company warned investors that it could face financial collapse within the next 12 months.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN), down $5.26 to $8.28.

The online daily deal service reported disappointing third-quarter earnings.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO), down $1.75 to $20.41.

The bakery goods company trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX), up $3.81 to $71.01.

The medical device maker beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.