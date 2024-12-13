How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 12/13/2024

Stock indexes closed mixed on Wall Street at the end of a rare bumpy week.

The S&P 500 ended little changed Friday. The benchmark index reached its latest in a string of records a week ago. It lost ground for the week following three weeks of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%. The Nasdaq composite edged up 0.1%.

Broadcom surged after the semiconductor company beat Wall Street’s profit targets and gave a glowing forecast, highlighting its artificial intelligence products. RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, surged after raising its revenue forecast. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.16 points, or less than 0.1%, to 6,051.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.06 points, or 0.2%, to 43,828.06.

The Nasdaq composite rose 23.88 points, or 0.1%, to 19,926.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.19 points, or 0.6%, to 2,346.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 39.18 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 814.46 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 66.95 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 62.10 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,281.26 points, or 26.9%.

The Dow is up 6,138.52 points, or 16.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,951.37 points, or 32.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 319.82 points, or 15.8%.

