How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 4/19/2024

The worst week for big technology stocks since the COVID crash in 2020 dragged Wall Street across the finish line of another losing week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% Friday to close out its third straight losing week. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has less of an emphasis on tech, was an outlier and rose 0.6%.

The market’s worst performers included several stocks that had been its biggest stars. Super Micro Computer lost more than a fifth of its value. Nvidia was the single heaviest weight on the S&P 500.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 43.89 points, or 0.9%, to 4,967.23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.02 points, or 0.6%, to 37,986.40.

The Nasdaq composite fell 319.49 points, or 2%, to 15,282.01.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.70 points, or 0.2%, to 1,947.66.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 156.18 points, or 3%.

The Dow is up 3.16 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 893.08 points, or 5.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 55.52 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 197.40 points, or 4.1%.

The Dow is up 296.86 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 270.66 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 79.42 points, or 3.9%.

