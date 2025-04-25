How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 4/25/2025

Big Tech stocks carried major U.S. indexes higher to close out the market’s latest roller-coaster week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Friday, adding to its big gains over the previous three days. Spurts for Nvidia and other influential tech stocks sent the Nasdaq composite up 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged the other indexes with a gain of just 0.1%.

More than half of the stocks within the S&P 500 fell as more CEOs said the uncertainty created by President Donald Trump’s trade war is making it difficult to give financial forecasts for the upcoming year.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 40.44 points, or 0.7%, to 5,525.21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.10 points, or 0.1%, to 40,113.50.

The Nasdaq composite rose 216.90 points, or 1.3%, to 17,382.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.03 points, less than 0.1%, to 1,957.62.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 242.51 points, or 4.6%.

The Dow is up 971.27 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,096.49 points, or 6.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 76.99 points, or 4.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 356.42 points, or 6.1%.

The Dow is down 2,430.72 points, or 5.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,927.85, or 10%.

The Russell 2000 is down 272.54 points, or 12.2%.

