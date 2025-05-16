How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 5/16/2025

U.S. stocks closed out another strong week on a positive note.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Friday, its fifth gain in a row and bringing its gain for the week to 5.3%. It was the third week of solid gains in the last four. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5%.

Stocks rallied this week after the United States and China agreed on a 90-day pause for most of their punishingly high tariffs, while encouraging reports on inflation have raised hopes the Federal Reserve can cut interest rates later this year if the economy falters.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 41.45 points, or 0.7%, to 5,958.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 331.99 points, or 0.8%, to 42,654.74.

The Nasdaq composite rose 98.78 points, or 0.5%, to 19,211.10.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.56 points, or 0.9%, to 2,113.35.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 298.47 points, or 5.3%.

The Dow is up 1,405.36 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,282.19 points, or 7.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 90.18 points, or 4.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 76.75 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 110.52 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 99.69, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 116.90 points, or 5.2%.

