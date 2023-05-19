How major US stock indexes fared Friday 5/19/2023

Wall Street drifted to a lower close but still marked its best week since March.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% Friday. The Dow lost 109 points, or 0.3%, and Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%.

Worries about talks in Washington to avert a debt default by the U.S. government helped cause stocks to slip. The S&P 500 broke out of a listless stretch where it failed to move by 1%, up or down, for six straight weeks. Traders took comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to mean the end to hikes to interest rates may arrive next month, as hoped.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.07 points, or 0.1%, to 4,191.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.28 points, or 0.3%, to 33,426.63.

The Nasdaq composite fell 30.94 points, or 0.2% to 12,657.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.14 points, or 0.6%, to 1,773.72.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 67.90 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 126.01 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 373.15 points, or 3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 32.87 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 352.48 points, or 9.2%.

The Dow is up 279.38 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,191.41 points, or 20.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.47 points, or 0.7%.

